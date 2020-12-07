The nWo are one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. Starting off as just Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, they led WCW to success early on in the Monday Night War. However, over time we saw a lot more additions to the ranks of the nWo. One WCW Superstar who refused to join the nWo was future world champion, Booker T.

Booker T on why he didn't join the nWo in WCW

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, former world champion Booker T was asked about why he didn't join the nWo in WCW. Booker first spoke about how the nWo revolutionized pro wrestling and quickly increased WCW's popularity. He also spoke about how the faction's popularity led to a number of WCW stars, not just the nWo members, making more money:

What these guys brought to the table as far as the money side as well... I knew they were getting their piece of the pie but they made their pie go up for a lot of guys like myself who was working at the top of the card. They actually made my cheque go up a whole lot. So that right there, I understood from a business aspect, so that was cool.

Booker T then went on to discuss why joining the nWo never appealed to him and he rejected the offer to join the faction during his WCW run:

But to actually be a part of the group, the nWo, it was just something that I did not want to be a part of. I didn't want to be in the mix with a bunch of different guys, coming out to that one music. Sure, being a part of a group like that you gotta change your... just the way you work, the way you act and what not and that's just not something I wanted to do. As well as, those guys, they ran it real hard and that might have been something that could have pulled me in as well and that's not something I was about either. I was always a loner. I was about making money. I was about coming to work and getting my work done to the best of my ability every time I came to work. So it might have been a hge distraction with all those guys. Then the nWo, it morphed and became so big it blew up into two separate factions and for me to be a part of that I could see myself getting lost in the shuffle real quick.

Booker T went on to reveal that when he was approached about joining the nWo, he refused the offer. Booker was later a part of the nWo in WWE for around a week.

