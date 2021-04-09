Booker T reveals his role at WrestleMania 37

Booker T has opened up about his role at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer will be a part of the pre-show kickoff panel and will also commentate on one of the matches.

Booker T has been a panelist on WWE pay-per-views over the last few years and was a full-time commentator previously. The WWE legend has also been a part of FOX's WWE Backstage show, where he served as an analyst alongside the likes of Paige, Christian, Mark Henry, and CM Punk, to name a few.

In his recent interaction with Miami Herald, Booker T discussed his role at WrestleMania 37, as well as the joy he gets from helping budding wrestlers.

"Well I’m gonna be on the panel and I’m going to be doing special guest commentary on one of the matches at WrestleMania as well so, I don’t wanna give it away yet what match but you know what? It’s crazy, this many years later I’m still part of the crew. I’m still having so much fun representing my generation but now watching this new generation and trying to pass on and instill a little bit of some of what we did back in the day but just being a part of it man, I get such a rush out of doing this job." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Booker T said he enjoyed what he was doing and hoped he would continue to be in the pro wrestling industry for a long time.

Marquee matches of WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37, like last year, will be held over two days at the Raymond James Stadium. The Show of Shows will also see the return of fans to the venue.

As always, WrestleMania 37 is a packed card, but there are a few standout matches. The two men's world title matches, Sasha Banks' match against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn will be matches to look forward to this weekend.