On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T gave his thoughts on possible WrestleMania opponents for Roman Reigns. One of the names on the list was, of course, The Rock.

Booker T said that he saw The Rock versus Roman Reigns as a match that would be a big draw but also said that his preference for that spot would be someone like Big E.

Booker T on why Big E should challenge Roman Reigns

Booker T's co-host, Brad Gilmore, floated the idea of The Rock putting his career on the line in the match against Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer loved the idea and said it would be a money match-up:

"You know what, that right there, that would be money across the board. People will buy it just because the story is there."

If you disrespect the Head of the Table ... then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.

Booker T said that despite the fact that The Rock would be a part-timer coming in and main-eventing WrestleMania, it would be best for business all around. Booker T also added that he felt The Rock and Roman Reigns battling it out to decide who the real Tribal Chief was could be a great build-up. Despite this, Booker T also added that Big E is the Superstar he wants to see challenge Roman Reings:

"When a guy like The Rock comes back, revenue goes up. You should embrace that more than anything, so yeah I could see that match happening. It will be a great storyline - Tribal Chief vs Tribal Chief - who's gonna walk away, and the thing is, it will be great. That will be a great buildup. But, if we're thinking about what I'm always thinking about - the young guys and the next generation - Big E, that could be a huge push for Big E, for the next generation and the future of the WWE."

Booker T went on to say that despite The Rock and Roman Reigns being a money match-up, he would prefer to see Big E challenge Roman Reigns. Booker T said that he wanted WWE to create new stars and pull the trigger on younger Superstars like Big E.

