Booker T reveals why Sting didn't join WWE years ago

For years, Sting stayed away from WWE after WCW closed till he debuted at Survivor Series in 2014. But according to Booker T, one of the main reasons for Sting not signing with WWE was, in fact, due to a segment featuring him and The Rock.

Sting was one of the biggest stars and was one of the few to not cross over to WWE when WCW were bought out. While several WCW stars like Booker T, DDP, and eventually, Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall signed with WWE, The Stinger chose not to.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Booker T said Sting's reason for not joining was his promo with The Rock.

"Sting did an interview. He said, the reason he never went to WWE was because of the way they treated Booker T when he first got there. He said I was disrespected by The Rock when I first got there, I should have been treated better. And what he was talking about when me and Rock, we did our angle and Rock goes, who are you? And I go, my name is..he goes, 'It doesn't matter what your name is.' "

Booker T says it was 'unwise' of Sting to shun WWE

In the same interview, Booker T said that he never took the business seriously, and if Sting had a program with The Great One, he too would have been on the receiving end of The Rock's catchphrase. Booker T also believed it was an 'unwise' decision for The Icon to make.

"For him to have missed out on, 15 years, maybe of time, because of that angle I did with The Rock, I thought that was, very, you know, what word should I use because I don't want to disparage him or anything like that but I just thought that was a very unwise thing to do," said Booker T.

Booker T said that it was unfortunate that Sting missed out on all that time in WWE but claimed that most people were scared of establishing themselves all over again in another organization.

For his part, Sting has mentioned in other interviews that he wished he had started in WWE years before he finally made his debut. But as of right now, The Stinger is looking to finish his career in AEW and perhaps, get the ending he always wanted.