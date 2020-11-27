The Undertaker, for years, was a locker room leader in WWE, and earned the respect of his peers backstage in the company. The Phenom commanded great respect from the rest of the locker room, and was a guide and leader to those in the company.

Booker T, who was one of the many to make the move from WCW to WWE and was a star in his own right before coming to WWE, recently spoke about what The Undertaker did for him when he arrived in WWE.

Booker T on what The Undertaker allowed him to do backstage in WWE

The multi-time world champion revealed that although he and The Undertaker were of a similar age and both came from Texas, he "looked at him a little bit differently" and gave The Phenom a lot of respect in the locker room.

Booker T also revealed that The Undertaker invited him to change in the TV locker room, which is where all the big name Superstars of the WWE changed in. This is what Booker T had to say about it in his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Taker was the first guy to invite me in the TV locker room where all the top guns would dress where there were only eight people in there. He invited me. I didn’t take it upon myself to dress in the TV locker room. I made sure I dressed in the locker room with all the boys and there were probably 30 plus guys in there. He was gracious enough to see something in me as well. I thought that was pretty cool. But to watch him the way he came up and the way he did it, not just with one guy or two guys. The Undertaker did it with every guy on the roster." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Booker T said that not many people understand why The Undertaker was an important part of WWE for three decades, and that there won't be anyone in the future who will have 20-30 year careers in the pro wrestling business.