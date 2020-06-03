Booker T reveals what he wants Matt Riddle to change ahead of WWE SmackDown debut

Matt Riddle after his loss to Timothy Thatcher

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, on the most recent episode of WWE Backstage, talked about Matt Riddle, and what he wanted the young Superstar to change, as he looks to make his debut on the main roster.

The King of Bros is set to make his debut on WWE SmackDown after it was announced that he was being called up, on last week's episode of the Blue brand.

Booker T wants Matt Riddle to wear wrestling boots for SmackDown debut

Booker T was a part of WWE Backstage, where he talked about Matt Riddle and the Superstar's upcoming debut on WWE SmackDown.

He noted that Riddle did not wear any shoes and wrestled barefoot, and said that he should add a pair of wrestling boots to his ring gear when he makes his debut. Booker T went on to admit that he was not a fan of MMA entering the world of wrestling and that Riddle needed to bring more psychology to his matches, and have bigger matches.

Matt Riddle in WWE

Ever since he came to WWE, Matt Riddle has really shaken up the scenes wherever he has been performing. Known for being one of the top Superstars in NXT, The King of Bros had several big feuds, with Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Kassius Ohno, among others.

Riddle also formed a team with Pete Dunne this year and won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to challenge Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team titles.

While they would win the titles, the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, saw Dunne unable to travel to the United States and he was stuck in the United Kingdom. Timothy Thatcher would fill in as his partner, but eventually, Thatcher walked out on Riddle, which saw him lose the titles to Imperium.

Riddle faced Thatcher in a Cage Fight match, which was officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle but lost.

The same week, it was announced that he was being called up to SmackDown and would be a part of the Blue brand.