Booker T reveals whether he wants to return as a manager in WWE

WWE legend Booker T does not have any interest in returning as a manager. He was asked about it by a fan on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker has said the role of a manager in WWE is of no interest for him because he is at a stage in his life where he has no interest in wrestling on television. Booker added that he was much more interested in training the next generation of talent and passing on what he's learned over the years.

"Nah man, that's not my role, being a manager or anything like that. I love what MVP is doing and for him to be able to be in that role and to make it work for him as long as he possibly can, I'm down with it. But for me, I'm just at a different stage of my life as far as wanting to be seen on television doing wrestling. I love being able to train, I love being able to coach and pass that knowledge to the young guys coming up right now."

Booker T went on to explain why he did not want to return to WWE, even in a ringside role as a manager. He said that he doesn't have the same spring in his step than he did when he was younger. Booker added he wants fans to preserve the memories of what kind of performer he was in his prime.

"I always thought I was the best I could be when I performed and I always wanted to be the best and to go back now, knowing that I'm definitely not the same person that I was back then. I don't have the same step as I did, I'm not going to be able to fly like I did before. I never want people to lose the image of Booker T and the way I went out there and did it throughout my whole career."

Booker T is a former world champion in both WWE and WCW. He currently owns his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, where he's helping shape the next generation of pro-wrestlers.

