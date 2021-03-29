Booker T reveals which WCW legend he wants in the WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T recently said that he wants to see legendary WCW referee Nick Patrick in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Like Nick Patrick, Booker T moved to WWE following the death of WCW. Booker T went on to cement himself as a pro wrestling legend, winning a number of titles and the King of the Ring, following which he had a memorable run as King Booker. Booker T also wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend was asked about who from WCW he would like to see enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Booker T named WCW referee Nick Patrick, who also spent considerable time in the WWE. Booker revealed how much he depended on Nick Patrick back in WCW, saying that the legendary referee must have officiated 80% of his matches in the promotion:

"We were talking about referees, you know, and I think Nick Patrick should be in the Hall of Fame. I think Nick Patrick, what he did in WCW as well as WWE... I think Nick Patrick, if anybody, he was always my go-to guy. I always needed Nick reffing my matches if I could get him. He was always a guy I knew I could trust to get everything right even when I, you know, might have been slipping a little bit. He could help me. At least 80% of my matches in WCW, Nick Patrick was the guy to call every time so yeah, Nick Patrick would be the guy I would pick to see in the Hall of Fame."

A quick look at Nick Patrick's career in WCW, WWE and more

Nick Patrick started his career as a referee in Georgia Championship Wrestling before moving on to Jim Crockett Promotions, which eventually became WCW. Patrick later became a senior referee before becoming the NWO's official referee in storyline.

Following the purchase of WCW by WWE in 2001, Patrick was one of the referees brought into WWE. He famously wrestled Earl Hebner at the Invasion PPV that year. Patrick was signed to WWE until his release in 2008.

