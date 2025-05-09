Booker T reveals WWE legend is returning after 14 years

A WWE legend is returning to the ring after almost 14 years of absence, as per Booker T. He posted the message on social media.
Earlier today, Sharmell posted a video of her training and getting ready for her in-ring return. The star is set to face Tiffany Nieves this Saturday at Reality of Wrestling, returning to the ring after a long time. The WWE legend last wrestled in TNA back in 2009.
"It’s going down this Saturday in Texas City! Thank you @gigiwrestling for getting me ready to beat down @TiffanyNieves_” - @RealSharmell," posted Reality of Wrestling's X.
Sharmell's husband, Booker T, sent a message welcoming her return to the ring. He also noted that Tiffany Nieves, his wife's opponent, was in for a bad time and that he felt sorry for her.
"My Queen returns to the ring this Saturday! I feel sorry for @TiffanyNieves_," he wrote.
This will be Sharmell's first match in a long time. She's best known for managing her husband, Booker T, in WWE and her time as Queen Sharmell after he became the King of the Ring.
Fans will also have to wait and see if the star returns to WWE.