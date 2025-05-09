  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Booker T
  • Booker T reveals WWE legend is returning after 14 years

Booker T reveals WWE legend is returning after 14 years

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 09, 2025 01:55 GMT
The star posted about it (Credit: WWE.com)
The star posted about it (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE legend is returning to the ring after almost 14 years of absence, as per Booker T. He posted the message on social media.

Ad

Earlier today, Sharmell posted a video of her training and getting ready for her in-ring return. The star is set to face Tiffany Nieves this Saturday at Reality of Wrestling, returning to the ring after a long time. The WWE legend last wrestled in TNA back in 2009.

"It’s going down this Saturday in Texas City! Thank you @gigiwrestling for getting me ready to beat down @TiffanyNieves_” - @RealSharmell," posted Reality of Wrestling's X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sharmell's husband, Booker T, sent a message welcoming her return to the ring. He also noted that Tiffany Nieves, his wife's opponent, was in for a bad time and that he felt sorry for her.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"My Queen returns to the ring this Saturday! I feel sorry for @TiffanyNieves_," he wrote.
Ad

This will be Sharmell's first match in a long time. She's best known for managing her husband, Booker T, in WWE and her time as Queen Sharmell after he became the King of the Ring.

Fans will also have to wait and see if the star returns to WWE.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications