"I think we missed out on that" - Booker T on what was missing in WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Booker T feels this year's men's Royal Rumble match missed out on organic surprises, which is what the WWE free-for-all was built upon.

This year's men's Royal Rumble match had two surprise entrants -- musician Bad Bunny, and Shane McMahon. Actor Johnny Knoxville was also a part of the match, but he was advertised prior to the show. Brock Lesnar was also a surprise entrant, entering the match at #30, but many fans expected him to enter the match after he dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T felt that this year's men's Royal Rumble match was about the finish, i.e. Brock Lesnar winning, rather than surprise entrants.

“I think the men’s Royal Rumble was missing those organic surprises. I think that’s what it was missing, I think it was missing, for instance, ‘one of a kind, RVD’ showing up. That’s what the Royal Rumble was pretty much built upon. Who are we going to see that we totally didn’t expect to see, but man we are so happy to see him. One of those types of moments. I think we missed out on that, I think the Royal Rumble this year was about the finish,” said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Rumble was eventually won by Lesnar, who eliminated five superstars. The final wrestler he tossed was Drew McIntyre, avenging his own elimination at the hands of the Scottish star in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

What's in store for Brock Lesnar after WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship.

The Beast Incarnate wants to enter The Show of Shows with another title, i.e. the WWE Championship, which he lost at Rumble. Lesnar will be one of the six men in the Elimination Chamber match where the WWE Championship will be on the line.

Lesnar lost the title to Lashley after interference from Roman Reigns and a little help from Paul Heyman at Royal Rumble.

