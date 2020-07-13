Booker T reveals what WWE needs to do to bring him back for one more match

Booker T reveals if he will return to WWE for another match.

Booker T is a 5-time WCW Champion and 1-time WWE World Champion.

Booker T in RoW

Booker T is a former 6-time World Champion. However, he hasn't stepped inside the WWE ring for a long time. Though Booker T officially retired in 2013, he has made quite a few in-ring appearances even after that.

While he hasn't had many outings in WWE recently, Booker T continues to wrestle every now and then for his promotion - Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T was the guest on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast and he spoke about a variety of topics including a possible in-ring return to WWE. On being asked if he would have another match in WWE, Booker T noted that he would do it if the company asks him to.

“I know how hard it is to walk away from the business and you know how hard it is, to walk away from it and say, ‘’Man, that’s the last time I’m gonna do this.’ You know, I’ve been out of a WWE ring for quite some time now but rest assured, if they called me and said, ‘Hey Book, one match!’ You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘Baby, can you help me find my boots?'”

Booker T has been in great shape even though he is not an active competitor and it certainly seems like he could make a return soon.

Apart from managing his promotion, Booker T also has his own podcast called Hall of Fame. King Bookah was also a panelist on WWE Backstage and can be seen on the preshows of major PPVs in WWE.

Who could Booker T face?

If Booker T does return for a match then it would have to be against a younger Superstar who could get a rub from the WWE Hall of Famer. Booker T has made special appearances at Royal Rumble events in the past, so there is a possibility that something like that may happen again.

Edge's return to WWE has shown that fans still enjoy legendary Superstars returning to action. WWE should not let this chance go and bring Booker T back for at least one more match before the former 5-time WCW Champion changes his mind.