WWE Hall of Famer confused with the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch match

Booker T discussed the squash match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE changed Belair's match booking at the last moment when they announced that Sasha was not present to compete, and that Carmella would take her place. But Becky returned to WWE and, in a dramatic turn of events, beat Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds ending her impressive title reign.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that he did not enjoy how the match was booked. He said that while he was a fan of Becky, he was just as confused as the fans as to why Bianca's run ended so abruptly.

“I’m a Becky Lynch fan, but man, I didn’t like it going down that way. Every fan is pretty much saying the same exact thing. And for me, I'm not an insider and I don't know what's going on as far as why the matches turn out the way they do. I never know which way they are gonna go on it, or why they are going the route they go. I’m just as in the dark and confused as everyone else,” Booker T said.

Booker T thinks Bianca Belair is an extraordinary talent

On the podcast, Booker T revealed that talent like Bianca emerged few and far between in the pro-wrestling business. He thinks WWE should have protected her and suggested how they could've made fans happy even if Bianca was to lose the title.

Co-host Brad Gilmore also suggested that WWE could have taken the triple-threat route with Becky pinning Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship, thereby protecting Bianca Belair and creating a long-term story.

