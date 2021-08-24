WWE Hall of Famer excited at Brock Lesnar's return

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up on his thoughts about Brock Lesnar returning at SummerSlam.

John Cena and Roman Reigns went to war this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. The two men put on a show for the 50,000 strong at Allegiant Stadium. John Cena's 17th World Championship dream, however, was shattered when he was speared and pinned by Roman Reigns.

The celebrations were short-lived for Roman Reigns as Brock Lesnar's music hit and the crowd went up in a roar. The Beast Incarnate had returned to the WWE after nearly 17 months.

Lesnar got into the ring and faced off with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief left the ring to Brock Lesnar, who then went on to suplex John Cena numerous times as the show went off the air.

Booker T stated that Lesnar's return as a babyface against Roman made for a compelling storyline. Booker praised WWE for coming through with the surprise return because nobody expected it and it received a huge pop from the audience.

“As far as Brock Lesnar coming back, no one saw that coming. It wasn't a spoiler or anything like that. It definitely had a feel to it. I know people want to see Roman vs. Rock, but to have Brock as the babyface – that right there is crazy.”

Speaking on an eventual clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Booker said:

“It's definitely gonna be something that the fans will be highly anticipating, as well as myself. Bobby and Brock, I like that too. But this one right here, it definitely makes you feel like this could be a big moment this could be something that they're going to be talking about for a long time. We're gonna actually see how tough Roman Reigns really is.”

Brock Lesnar scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar will be on SmackDown this week to further his storyline with Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see the two titans face off in a whole new dynamic where Brock is the face and Roman Reigns is the heel. Paul Heyman's loyalties will also be put to the test as his former and current clients come face to face.

Do you think the Beast Incarnate will finally dethrone the Tribal Chief and reclaim the WWE Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

