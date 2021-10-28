"Be careful what you wish for" - Booker T on the "royal advice" he'd give Xavier Woods as King of the Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has some advice for newly crowned King of the Ring Xavier Woods.

Booker T recently sat down with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone to discuss a variety of topics. When asked if he had any advice for New Day's Xavier Woods following his King of the Ring tournament win at WWE Crown Jewel, the former King Booker offered some royal advice to Xavier Woods:

"Royal advice… [laughs] Oh man, strap in, be careful what you wish for," Booker T said. "He’s definitely in a position now to where it’s sink or swim, and with that character, that role, you’ve got to be able to step outside of yourself and become something totally different. And there again, it’s wrestling, it is to be embellished but to make the fans buy-in, you have to drive a different way. You have to make sure you don’t step into those landmines that you think, ‘This is going to be great’ and then all of the sudden, things turn the opposite way for you."

Booker T believes if anyone can make the "King" gimmick work, it's Xavier Woods

Despite all that, Booker T believes that Xavier Woods is perfect for this role and that if anyone can make a character like this work, it's him.

"But one thing I must say — Xavier Woods might be the perfect person for this role," Booker T revealed. "Honestly, he might be the perfect person for this role because I go back to The New Day when they first started, and everybody hated them. Nobody got behind The New Day, ‘The New Day sucked,’ that’s the slogan around the arenas, and they said ‘We’re going to flip this, we’re going to make you love The New Day’ and they did that to the point that they are the most decorated tag team in WWE’s history. [They were] voted the greatest tag team in WWE’s history, so if there’s anyone that’s willing to take that role and make it their own, it’s Xavier Woods. Let’s see exactly what he does with it."

What do you make of Booker T's comments? Are you confident that Xavier Woods will be able to pull the King character off? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this interview.

