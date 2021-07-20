"You beat him till he says, 'Please, just don't beat me anymore'" - Booker T's advice to top WWE star before Money in the Bank

WWE legend Booker T told Bobby Lashley to show no mercy to Kofi Kingston before his match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He wanted to see The All Mighty decimate the New Day member at the show.

The WWE Champion did exactly that and Booker T revealed a bit of advice he gave Lashley before he went out to the ring on Sunday night.

"I was talking to Bobby right before we went out last night. I said, 'Bobby, don't give him nothing.' I said, 'You beat that boy and you beat him like he stole something and you beat him till he says, 'Please, just don't beat me anymore.' And Bobby looked at me and said, 'Book, you don't like Kofi?' I said, 'No, it's not about Kofi, it's about you.' And that's exactly what happened. He went out and dealt with a Cruiserweight the way you're supposed to deal with a Cruiserweight when you're a Heavyweight," said Booker T about Bobby Lashley's dominant display against Kofi Kingston.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that a "monster" like Lashley has to put up a performance like he did at Money in the Bank and destroy his opponent.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston faced off against each other for only the second time in singles competition at Money in the Bank. The former went into the match as the reigning WWE Champion and didn't break a sweat in retaining his title.

He ragdolled and bullied the former WWE Champion at the pay-per-view and got the win in under eight minutes, even though the match could've ended much earlier if Lashley wanted it to.

On the RAW after Money in the Bank, Keith Lee returned to WWE television to answer Bobby Lashley's open challenge, but even the former NXT Champion could not defeat him.

Following that, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to the company and confronted Lashley, seemingly challenging him to a match at SummerSlam.

The returning @RealKeithLee brought the power, but a crushing SPEAR seals the deal for the All Mighty #WWEChampion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Vx0B688H1F — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

