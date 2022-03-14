Sharmell to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2022

Former WWE Superstar Sharmell is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. She will be presented with the honor alongside The Undertaker and Vader.

The popular star, who is the wife of former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T, had two different stints with World Wrestling Entertainment. After being released from WCW, Sharmell first joined WWE in 2001 in a bid to flourish as an in-ring performer. Her glory days did not last long, as an injury forced her to retire from wrestling.

A few years later, WWE signed the former WCW star in 2005. She was introduced as the face valet of her real-life husband, Booker T.

With the confirmation of her Hall of Fame induction, she will become the third athlete to join WWE's elite list of superstars this year. You can check the announcement below:

Vince McMahon hired Sharmell to keep hold of Booker T

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T once revealed that Vince McMahon hired his wife when the former was on the verge of leaving WWE.

Sharmell played a crucial role in Booker T's career from 2005 to 2007 after being introduced as the latter's valet. She was involved in notable feuds with the likes of Kurt Angle and The Boogeyman during that time. In fact, she wrestled alongside Booker against The Boogeyman at WrestleMania 22.

During an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Booker T recalled how Vince McMahon came up with the unexpected idea of dealing with his request.

“I told Vince I was gonna take a step back from the company," said Booker T. "He was like, ‘Why would you wanna do that?’ I was like, ‘I think it might be best for my relationship, just getting married and whatnot.’ He was like, ‘Well, uh, why don’t we just hire Sharmell?’ I go in to quit and he ends up talking about hiring Sharmell!"

The duo departed WWE in 2007, but there's no doubt that they left behind an impressive legacy. To this day, many fans still remember King Booker and his queen.

