Booker T is not sad that a 29-year-old star missed the Royal Rumble as he would have "stolen the thunder away" from the WWE show

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 had its fair share of surprises, but many were left disappointed by Trick Williams not being booked for the main event. Booker T, on the other hand, is glad WWE kept Williams away from the Rumble, and he explained why during a recent episode of his podcast.

Over the past year, Trick Williams has risen to become one of the most promising talents from NXT, getting some of the loudest reactions.

While Williams' long-time partner Carmelo Hayes was in the Royal Rumble, Trick Williams skipped the Rumble as WWE chose not to present him as a surprise entrant.

Booker T revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast that Trick Williams missing the Rumble might have been a blessing in disguise as the 29-year-old would have overshadowed the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained:

"Yeah, man, I think if Trick had come out, it would have stolen a little bit of the thunder away from the Rumble because just right there, Trick is so over. If Trick had come out and not won the Rumble, it would have dampened things for him. For me personally, I wasn't sad that I didn't see Trick in the Rumble." [1:21:26 - 1:21:43]

He is doing everything right: Booker T on WWE NXT's Trick Williams

The NXT star appeared on the last SmackDown episode to save Carmelo Hayes and got a massive pop, considering the main roster crowd isn't historically familiar with every developmental talent.

In Williams' case, the fans loved seeing him on the Blue brand, and Booker T was amongst the many pundits left amazed by the reactions Trick got.

The WWE legend said watching the adulation towards Williams would fool anybody into believing the young star has been on the main roster for years.

"Did you hear the pop that Trick got? You'd think that Trick had been around for the last 15 years from the pop he got. You thought he had some of the greatest WrestleMania moments just from the pop he got. So, he is doing everything right. I'm just loving being a part of Trick Williams' ride to success, man, all the way to the top," added Booker T. [1:21:47 - 1:22:12]

Trick Williams is one of the many hot prospects from NXT waiting to make a big splash on either RAW or SmackDown. Based on his first SmackDown appearance, he might have a successful future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hall of Fame and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here