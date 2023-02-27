Booker T says 3-time WWE Champion "could have died that day" after risky spot

Booker T gave his thoughts on Mick Foley's rivalry with The Undertaker in a new documentary about the WWE legends.

Foley, aka Mankind, was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure during his match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. The moment is one of the most replayed in WWE history.

The latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals revolved around Foley and The Undertaker's feud. Booker T recalled how The Hardcore Legend could have died if his Hell in a Cell fall went wrong:

"Mankind went off the cage. Everybody in the arena, I no doubt would think they would have thought that this thing is over. When we really put that in perspective, Mankind could have died that day. This was a guy that was willing to die in the middle of that ring to go out there and get his point across."

Moments after the scripted stunt, Foley and The Undertaker climbed back to the top of the cell to continue the match. In an unplanned moment, The Deadman then Chokeslammed his opponent through the cell roof into the ring.

Although the first fall was more memorable than the second, the Chokeslam spot was arguably more dangerous because it was not supposed to happen.

Jim Ross provided commentary for the iconic WWE moment

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross did not know that The Undertaker was going to throw Mick Foley through a commentary table from atop the cell. He reacted to Foley's fall by yelling, "Good God almighty! Good God almighty! They've killed him! As God as my witness, he is broken in half."

Ross also appeared in the documentary. The current AEW commentator confirmed that he had real concerns about whether Foley was still alive:

"It was so surreal that I thought that maybe I was having an aneurysm or something and I wasn't really seeing what I was seeing," Ross said. "I genuinely felt that he was dead."

Foley kept wrestling after suffering both falls. He was even thrown onto a set of thumbtacks twice before The Undertaker finally secured the win with a Tombstone Piledriver.

