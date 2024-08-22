Booker T says 34-year-old WWE star has "one of the best" theme songs on the roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a big fan of Ethan Page's theme song. He thinks the NXT Champion has one of the best entrance music on the roster.

All Ego joined the Stamford-based company several months ago after parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. He captured the NXT Title just a few weeks after arriving on the developmental brand. He portrays a heel on the show that is known for being egoistic.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T admitted that he likes Ethan Page's NXT theme song and thinks that it's one of the best themes in WWE right now.

"You gotta, you got to admit, Ethan Page, his music go hard man. I don't know who put that together for him in WWE but man, we got to start doing that man with our talent. We got to start figuring out how to put a little bit more light on them, a little bit more flash. (...) I think the people agree with me, All Ego might have one of the best songs on the roster," said Booker. (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

The 5-time WCW World Champion is always hyped when All Ego's theme song plays in the arena during NXT.

Booker T is also a fan of Ethan Page's work on WWE NXT

Ethan Page defeated Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Shawn Spears in a Fatal Four-Way at Heatwave last month to win his first title in WWE. He successfully defended it against Dante Chen and Oro Mensah.

Booker T heaped praise on All Ego by saying that the latter has had a good run in NXT.

"I gotta give Ego some props man because he stepped into NXT and he's done a hell of a job. He's filled a lot of those holes I think you know a place like NXT needed just because the NXT roster had got depleted, a lot of guys left," said Booker T.

Ethan Page will defend the NXT Championship against Joe Hendry at No Mercy.

