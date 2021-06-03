"Didn't set himself apart from the rest" - Booker T on recently released WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Aleister Black didn't set him apart from the rest of the guys in the locker room.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Aleister Black and what was missing in his WWE character.

Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore said he was a fan of Black and stated that the former NXT Champion had the intro and the look to become a star in WWE. Booker T disagreed with Gilmore's assessment and had this to say.

"You can't give a guy intro, give him a black gimmick, a dark robe, and go out there and become a star. You know, you put him on that thing (mimicks Aleister Black's entrance). The thing is, it did look cool. But understand, you just can't get that gimmick and think because of the smoke and mirrors, you're going to go out there and get over. Aleister Black is a good worker, but I'm looking for (a) guy that's 'talent'. I'm looking for (a) guy that's going to go out and do things totally different than everybody else on the roster. Aleister Black had his MMA get-up, his kung fu, karate, Black Mass for the finisher. I get it. But, for me, Aleister Black was a guy that didn't set himself apart from the rest of the guys in the locker room," said Booker T.

Gilmore stated he liked Black's recent character on WWE television, but Booker T said that he was not a fan.

Aleister Black in WWE

Aleister Black signed with WWE to NXT in 2016 after spending over a decade in the indie wrestling scene all over the world. Black quickly became a fan favorite and won the NXT Championship.

He was called up to the main roster in 2019 and debuted on RAW. Black's main roster career started promisingly when he teamed with Ricochet, but his stock fell as he was used sporadically.

Black was out of action for nearly six months and only returned to television in April and was set to begin a feud with Big E this week. Unfortunately, he was let go by WWE along with Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy.

Edited by Amar Anand