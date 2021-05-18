Booker T predicts top RAW star to face Roman Reigns next

Universal Champion Roman Reigns should face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley next, according to Booker T. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that a match between Reigns and Lashley would be "money".

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns both defended their world titles at this past weekend's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The WWE Champion defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match, while Reigns retained his Universal Championship after defeating Cesaro.

On Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that Shinsuke Nakamura face Roman Reigns next. The two-time Hall of Famer opined that the Japanese Superstar might not "match up" with the Universal Champion. Booker T instead suggested that Reigns could face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley next.

"I do see a inter-cross promotion championship match with the No. 1 guy from The Hurt Business, the CEO, that's Bobby Lashley. He'd take the whole damn wrestling world by going over there and beating Roman Reigns, doing something that not even I, King Booker, achieved. That's money, for me. Something like that. It's got to be somebody that's going to match up size-wise with Roman Reigns, and right now Roman is top-notch. He's the guy that I always said, Roman Reigns makes everybody that works with him a better worker. As good as Cesaro is, he's a better worker working with Roman Reigns," said Booker T.

Booker T stated that there are many Superstars on the SmackDown roster that can match up with Reigns at the moment.

Roman Reigns' second Universal Championship reign

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 250 days since winning it at last year's Payback pay-per-view.

Reigns has defeated the likes of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and, more recently, Cesaro for the Universal Championship.

With Seth Rollins still not finished with Cesaro, it looks like The Tribal Chief will face Jimmy Uso at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.