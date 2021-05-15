Booker T predicts huge title change at WrestleMania Backlash

Booker T has stated that WWE fans could see a title change at WrestleMania Backlash, as he predicted that Cesaro could defeat Roman Reigns this Sunday. The Hall of Famer said that a win for The Swiss Cyborg would give the company huge publicity and would make news around the world.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed the match between Cesaro and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Hall of Famer said that WWE should crown Cesaro as the new Universal Champion and further stated that the timing is right for him to win his first world title in the promotion.

"I don't think it's bad timing (for Cesaro to win the title). He (Reigns) could win it back a month from now. I can actually see Cesaro winning, the fans loving it, we could always pull the trigger and get Roman Reigns back in that position. But for Cesaro to have that moment, you know, WrestleMania Backlash moment, could be the best thing (for Cesaro). That's the press, that's news, that's news around the world, that Cesaro wins the title over Roman Reigns. If Roman wins, it's just another win, so I can definitely see something like that happening," said Booker T.

Booker T said Cesaro is a bigger underdog than even Daniel Bryan going into the match against Roman Reigns. He believes that fans would love to see the former United States Champion win the title as he has been a hard-working individual for years.

WrestleMania Backlash card

WrestleMania Backlash will take place this Sunday in the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Seven matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash, six of which are title matches.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro, while Bobby Lashley will put his WWE Championship on the line against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. The two women's titles will also be defended as Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair and Asuka, while Bianca Belair will put her title on the line against former SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have a chance to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, while Apollo Crews will defend his Intercontinental title in a fatal four-way match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Big E. The Miz and Damian Priest will continue their rivalry in a Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.