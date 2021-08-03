"I don't think he's replaceable" - Booker T says released WWE star can't be replaced

WWE legend Booker T has stated that Bray Wyatt can't be replaced, following his release from WWE.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about the latest string of WWE releases. The WWE Hall of Famer touched upon the release of Bray Wyatt, who, he believes, is irreplaceable.

"Bray Wyatt was a talent. Will he be missed? Of course. Can he be replaced? I don't think so because, I think Bray Wyatt was one of those guys that was kind of like a throwback. You didn't just look at Bray Wyatt because of his wrestling ability or anything like that. He's kind of like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. He could talk you into the building. He could do it just by whispering. That's the way Bray Wyatt was. When Bray Wyatt was doing that and the talking, and making a whole lot of sense out of nothing, I was like, 'Man, this guy here is different.' He's like one of the Mick Foleys of the world - they don't come around too often. He definitely will be a guy that will be missed and I don't think he's replaceable," said Booker T about Bray Wyatt.

Booker T believes that no one else could have played the character that Wyatt portrayed on WWE television.

Reports on WWE's Bray Wyatt release

WWE surprisingly let go of Bray Wyatt on July 31, 2021, which ended his more than decade-long stint with the company.

Wyatt is the latest big-name to be released by WWE, with reports suggesting it was a budget-related release. Another report stated that Wyatt did not ask for his release from the company. The report also stated that Wyatt's relationship with Vince McMahon "ran very hot and cold."

