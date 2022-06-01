"Hell to deal with in the locker room" - Booker T says ex-WWE star was "controversial"

WWE legend Booker T said Melina was difficult to deal with in the locker room, but opined that she was the best female wrestler of her generation.

A fan on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast stated that former WWE Superstar Melina should be given more respect by the company.

The legend said that her exit from the promotion may have caused some issues with the management. He also clarifeid that he has a good relationship with Melina now:

"As far as Melina goes, I really like Melina now; I did not like Melina in her day. No one did. She was one of those that owned it, she wanted to be the best in the ring and hell to deal with in the locker room. I think she would attest to that, perhaps, these days. I don't think that's why she doesn't get much love or anything like that, maybe it was the departure of Melina, more than anything. I've always said, as far as talent goes, there was nobody better than Melina." [From 1:22:22 to 1:23:03]

Booker T added:

"But, Melina - like I said, nothing bad about Melina - she was controversial. She was very controversial when she was in WWE and none of it had to do with her in-ring prowess or anything like that." [From 1:23:50 to 1:24:10]

Booker T said that he once told Melina that she was the best female wrestler of her time, which brought her to tears.

Melina returned to WWE earlier this year

🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 @RealMelina



In life we are ALL champions. We may not receive tangible belts (which you deserve) to show you are one, but you better know you friggin are one!



Keep hoping, b…

instagram.com/p/CaLCKNkBzfu/… Happy 15th anniversary of my first title win. Thank you to everyone who posted about this.In life we are ALL champions. We may not receive tangible belts (which you deserve) to show you are one, but you better know you friggin are one!Keep hoping, b… Happy 15th anniversary of my first title win. Thank you to everyone who posted about this.In life we are ALL champions. We may not receive tangible belts (which you deserve) to show you are one, but you better know you friggin are one!Keep hoping, b…instagram.com/p/CaLCKNkBzfu/… https://t.co/5Ck9286qrt

The veteran star returned at this year's Royal Rumble, making her first appearance in the company in over a decade.

He entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #2, but was in the ring for just a minute, eliminated by Sasha Banks.

She has made a few appearances on WWE television in recent years, with her most recent being at the Raw Legends Night show in 2021.

