Booker T says two WWE releases would fit perfectly in Japan

On the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black's wrestling style makes them a perfect fit in Japan.

Buddy Murphy signed with WWE in 2013 on a developmental deal after a few years wrestling in Australia. Aleister Black, on the other hand, has wrestled all across Europe and the US, with a career spanning almost two decades.

While discussing the futures of the recently released WWE Superstars, Booker T explained why Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black would do well in Japan.

"Aleister Black fits perfect in New Japan. He fits perfect. I know where talent will thrive when you put them in the right position. Aleister Black in Japan, Buddy Murphy in Japan, both of those guys will do very well there because it's wrestling oriented, wrestling has changed from the way it was back when I went over there, it's totally different. You know, The Young Bucks giving a totally different flavor, and the Bullet Club and whatnot. Those two guys would fit perfectly in Japan," said Booker T.

Booker T, though, stated that Braun Strowman - another one of WWE's latest releases - would not be a good fit in Japan. The two-time Hall of Famer believes that Japanese pro wrestling has moved away from big, strong wrestlers like Strowman.

WWE releases in 2021

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

WWE has in the past released a few stars each year, which usually happens after WrestleMania. But over the last year, the company has let go of numerous wrestlers, backstage producers, and employees in their corporate offices on a number of occasions.

WWE has released quite a few big-name stars in 2021, with the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Mickie James, Lana, and The IIconics, to name a few.

Other mid and lower-mid card stars like Bo Dallas, Tucker, Ruby Riott, and Mojo Rawley were also let go this year.

Rumors have suggested that WWE might be up for sale in the near future, which may be the reason for the mass exodus in the past few weeks. Only time will tell if it is true.

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

