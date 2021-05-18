Booker T reveals the "next big thing" in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has declared that NXT Champion Karrion Kross could be the "next big thing" in the company.

Booker T, on his latest Hall of Fame podcast, discussed the Superstars that could face Roman Reigns in WWE.

A fan suggested that NXT Superstar Karrion Kross could potentially face The Tribal Chief in the future. Booker T believes that the NXT Champion could be the "next big thing" in WWE but admits that he needs to see more of what Kross can do in the ring.

"I need to see a little bit more of what Karrion Kross can do from a match perspective, working with guys from a scientific perspective, psycology-wise. I haven't delved deep enough inside as far as Karrion Kross can go out there and do. The thing I know about Karrion Kross is, when he walks out of the curtain, just his appearance says this guy here could be the 'next big thing'. I know he's coming off an injury and that kind of stuff right there, in WWE, could definitely hold you back. Guys that get an injury here and there, get put in a position running with a belt or something and boom, get injured."

Karrion Kross in WWE

Is it just us, or is #WWENXT Champion Karrion Kross in a permanent state of seeing RED? 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/LV1oe1P3hi — WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 13, 2021

Karrion Kross, who previously went by the ring name Killer Kross in IMPACT Wrestling, joined WWE last year and debuted on NXT.

Just months after joining the company, Kross won his first title in WWE as he defeated Keith Lee to become NXT Champion. He had to unfortunately relinquish the title soon after due to an injury that he suffered in the match. Kross won back the title last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver after defeating Finn Balor.

"Everyone has already called out @TheRock, Brock Lesnar. But having the opportunity work with @JohnCena would be awesome."



"I am only who I am, but maybe one day when the time is right. I'm humble about where I am."



We're down, @WWEKarrionKross 😏 pic.twitter.com/XKkgEVgQxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2021

