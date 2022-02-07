Hall of Famer on Lita earning her title match at Elimination Chamber

WWE legend Booker T has praised his fellow Hall of Famer Lita, as she gears up to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday February 19th in Saudi Arabia.

Although she has made sporadic appearances in recent years, including competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble, her last one-on-one match took place at Raw 1000 against Heath Slater, a No disqualification intergender match.

Regarding her upcoming return, Booker T stated on the Hall of Fame podcast that given her history as well as the Saudi fans' love of the attitude era, the 4 time WWE Women's Champion will have a career defining moment at the Elimination Chamber event.

“I think she deserves it,” Booker said. “You say she taking somebody’s spot? I don’t think so. Because I don’t think anybody from a female perspective of this era is going to be as big as Lita in Saudi Arabia at this time right now. I don’t think any of the females on the roster are as big as Lita is in Saudi Arabia in 2022. I could be wrong, but those fans over there, they want some old school.” H/T Wrestling Inc.

With a trailblazing and era defining career already in place, could the RAW Women's Championship be a further accolade that the extreme diva could add to her resume?

What will happen between Lita and Becky Lynch tonight on RAW

After confronting Becky Lynch last Monday on RAW, the Hall of Famer announced her championship match for Elimination Chamber.

Now a week removed from confirming her matchup with Big Time Becks, Lita is to appear this Monday on RAW to discuss her upcoming title showdown with Lynch.

As the road to Wrestlemania picks up steam, dream matches like this will be more than enough to wet fans' appetites before the show of shows takes place.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the RAW Women's Championship? let us know in our poll below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the RAW Women's Championship? Lita Becky Lynch 4 votes so far