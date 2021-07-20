"Greatest female Superstar in WWE history" - Booker T on SmackDown star

WWE legend Booker T has explained why Natalya is the greatest female Superstar in WWE history. The SmackDown star has been praised for her longevity in WWE.

Booker T, in a recent interview with Natalya, praised the current Women's Tag Team champion and called her the "greatest female Superstar in WWE history."

The WWE Hall of Famer responded to a fan's criticism of it and explained why he called Natalya the best women's Superstar in WWE history, on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"I say that because of the time that she's put in. I think about the longevity. Natalya has outlasted every other woman that has ever come along in this business and worked in that position in that company. Now, there are a lot of women that are better wrestlers, you could say there are a lot of guys that were better wrestlers than I was, but I lasted over 20 years active in the middle of the ring. That's what I'm thinking about when I say Natalya. She's won championships, she's been there the longest as well as she's that carpenter in the locker room for other wrestlers, ladies that are coming up. They look at her with a whole lot of respect," said Booker T about Natalya.

Booker T stated that 99% of women Superstars in WWE will hope to have the longevity that Natalya has had. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that Trish Stratus is a legend as well, but Natalya has had a longer run in WWE which makes her the greatest in his eyes.

Natalya's WWE career

Natalya debuted on the WWE main roster in 2008 and has been a constant fixture since then.

She was part of the Divas era of WWE and a played a key role in WWE's Women's Evolution a few years later. Natalya has held the Divas Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship in WWE.

She won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles earlier this year, defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown.

