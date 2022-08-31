Booker T says referee may have made a mistake in high-profile WWE RAW match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that the referee for the main event on RAW may have made a mistake.

The main event of this week's WWE RAW was the final of the Women's Tag Team tournament. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai when Aliyah pinned the latter. Kai could be heard mouthing to Sky after the pin that she wasn't the legal woman.

Booker T, while discussing the match on the Hall of Fame show, said that referees make mistakes and that the referee in the main event could've made one too.

"It might have been a mistake. I mean, sometimes, referees don't know what the hell is going on. It could've been a mishap. 9 times out of 10 the referees don't know what's happening in wrestling [laughs]," said the legend. [56:12 to 56:30]

Booker T also added that he is still not happy with experienced referee Charles Robinson, who made a mistake during his match with Kurt Angle. Booker T made the pinfall attempt and Angle was supposed to kick out, but Robinson counted to three, which ended the match earlier than expected, while the Olympic medalist won the match.

WWE's Women's Tag Team titles were vacant for months

The women's tag team titles have been vacant ever since Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company in May earlier this year.

The titles were almost forgotten under Vince McMahon's reign, but Triple H quickly instituted the women's tag team title tournament in August.

Rodriguez had previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team title twice alongside Dakota Kai, while the tag team title win is Aliyah's first title in the company.

