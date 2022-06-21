"He was an artist" - Booker T says top WWE star gives every opponent their best match

According to WWE legend Booker T, world champion Roman Reigns helps bring the best out of every opponent he steps into the ring with.

Reigns returned to the ring on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, defending his undisputed title against Riddle. The Tribal Chief and the former United States Champion main-evented the show and put on a fantastic match, where The Tribal Chief retained his titles.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, was effusive in his praise of Riddle after being critical of him in the past. He also had special praise for Roman Reigns, who, he believes, put on the best matches and help extract the best out of his opponent.

"I want to eat my hat for a second and give Riddle his props. Riddle went out and worked his a** off with Roman [Reigns] last week. They had me like a 10-pound bass in so many places in that match. Riddle did a hell of a job. And I want to give more credit to Roman... Roman, man, he was an artist. Everybody that's worked with Roman, it's their best match. There, again, take nothing away from Riddle because he did a hell of a job..." said Booker T. [30:30 - 31:10]

You can check out the episode below:

Booker T also stated that Reigns had a great match against Bobby Lashley, where he elevated the former world champion when he stepped in the ring with him.

What happened in the match between Riddle and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

The Reigns vs. Riddle bout on WWE SmackDown was a fast-paced match, which included a few spectacular moves. Riddle landed an RKO on The Tribal Chief but couldn't finish the job and get the win.

He then went to the top rope but was caught with a spear mid-air by Reigns, which helped seal the win.

After the match, Reigns demanded that the crowd "acknowledge" him before Brock Lesnar returned and assaulted the champion and The Bloodline. Lesnar and Reigns will face off once again at next month's SummerSlam show in a Last Man Standing match.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far