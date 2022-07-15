"This is Lita" – WWE Legend sees huge similarities between current NXT Champion and legendary Women's Champion

Booker T recently predicted that NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez could be as successful as Lita in the WWE.

The six-time world champion has seen Perez develop from the ground up as she honed her craft in his school, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that in her early days of training, he saw similarities between Perez and the four-time WWE Women's Champion:

"I remember when Roxanne was, you know, talking about getting into WWE. I was like, ‘This is one we really don’t want to mess up because we’re watching, you know, like, Lita go into the Hall of Fame 20 years after her career. This is Lita,’” Booker said. “[Roxanne] is Lita 20 years from now, going into the Hall of Fame, and I say, ‘We cannot mess this one up.’" (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While she may have a long way to go before reaching the same heights as Lita, Perez's early WWE career is already filled with championship success.

Will Lita return to the ring?

Earlier this year, Lita made a triumphant return to the ring as she challenged Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Championship.

Although she wasn't successful against the Irishwoman, the 47-year-old star looked better than ever.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lita spoke about a possible return to the ring:

"It is tempting, but at the same time, I don’t know. I feel conflicted. I feel proud of what I did with Becky and everything is good. But at the same time, there is that part that says, ‘Well how much better would it be if I trained for it if the opportunity falls in my lap again?’ But I don’t want to force it. It might happen. Someone might call me out on TV and then I will answer.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Given the incredible reception she received and the fact that she's able to hang with today's stars, the WWE Universe is hoping Lita makes a return sooner rather than later.

