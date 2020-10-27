The subtle social media feud between Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is well known. The two have had quite a few altercations and recently during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show, Booker T went on to take a shot at Sasha Banks by claiming on air that he doesn't like her.

"I don't like Sasha Banks. I know that's going to be all over the internet." - Booker T #HIAC pic.twitter.com/TihWBoacqI — GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA - Cynical Lawyer (@GifSkullIV) October 25, 2020

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his comments on Sasha Banks and stated that it's his opinion and he doesn't care what people think.

“Look man, I don’t care what people think and what they say about me. That’s my opinion if I like someone or I don’t like them."

He went on to claim Sasha Banks rubs him the wrong way and suggested that the reason for the same could be her attitude.

"Sasha Banks and I is something that her and I have to hash out. This is between us. It’s not between anybody else except Sasha Banks and myself. She said she is a 5-time champ. Great. She is a grand slam champ as well. I give her props. I gave her a test on Talking Smack and she passed. I asked her ‘Where does she think she ranks as far as females of all time?’ She gave the right answer. She said she is #1, #2, #3, #4, #5 of all time. I could appreciate that. But Sasha Banks, she rubs me the wrong way a little bit, It could be her attitude."

Booker T went on to clarify that he didn't say that he hated Sasha Banks, he just said that he didn't like her. The WWE Hall of Famer further mentioned that the issue is between just the two of them and not anyone else.

"The thing is, I’m sure you people out there who perhaps made those comments, I’m sure someone that you’ve met rubs you the wrong way and perhaps is not your favorite person. I did not say I hate her. I said I did not like Sasha. That could mean a lot of things. My thing is this. Sasha Banks and I, that’s between us." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Sasha Banks in WWE recently

After months and months of teasing a clash, Bayley finally turned on her "best friend" Sasha Banks on the SmackDown after WWE Payback. This started a massive rivalry between the two with Bayley as the heel and Banks as the babyface.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, ending Bayley's record-breaking title reign. It will be interesting to see what's next for Bayley after losing her title. As for Sasha Banks, WWE has already announced a massive "Champion vs. Champion" match between her and RAW Women's Champion Asuka at WWE Survivor Series 2020.