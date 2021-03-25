Booker T thinks WWE made a mistake with a legend's debut against Triple H

Booker T opened up about Triple H's match against Sting at WrestleMania 31. The match was the WCW icon's debut in what would be a short-lived WWE career, and he ended up losing.

When asked on his Hall of Fame podcast if Sting losing was a mistake, Booker T said it was, and that Sting could've had a better run in WWE if he had won that match.

"I think so (Sting's loss on debut was a mistake). I think Sting, you know, he had so much to offer even though we were behind the curve as far as how much time we still had with Sting. We all know that. But, I'm just one of those guys - I'm thinking from a promoter's standpoint - if we can get something out of this guy, let's do it. Let's do it right now. It's just like when The Rock'n'Roll Express came to Houston and one of our tag teams couldn't make it. And The Rock'n'Roll Express, they were there, and they were just there to be the honorary tag team just to give out the trophy. But they said, 'Man, you guys are down a tag team, we are willing to be in the tournament.' Me, as a promoter, I'm like, 'The Rock'n'Roll Express is in the tournament, they're gotta win it.' Just for the nostalgia purpose, 'Man, if we can get six months out of this... Boom, we can get six months...' That's the way I'm thinking, we could have got six months out of Sting."

Booker T believes that Sting could have delivered a lot more in WWE if he had won his first match in WWE.

Triple H vs Sting at WrestleMania 31

Triple H and Sting faced off for the first and only time in the ring at WrestleMania 31, which was a No Disqualification match.

The match was set-up after Sting shockingly made an appearance at Survivor Series and attacked Triple H. The two came face-to-face a few more times before their meeting at WrestleMania 31.

Triple H got the win after he landed a blow with his sledgehammer on Sting.

