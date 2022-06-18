Booker T planned on taking Hall of Famer’s spot if he went to WWE instead of WCW

Booker T shared that he would've taken Sgt. Slaughter’s spot if he had signed with WWE first before WCW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has collected numerous accomplishments throughout his career. He has accumulated a total of 35 titles between the three promotions he was signed to, WWE, WCW, and TNA. However, it looks like the former King of the Ring winner hasn't always been confident with his own abilities.

In a recent episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, he revealed different plans he had in mind if he went to WWE (then WWF) before WCW. He shared that if he was in a different promotion, he would take the spot of Sgt. Slaughter.

“Yeah I had thoughts of going to WWF when I became G.I.Bro back in the day. I was like, ‘Man, I’m going to take Sgt. Slaughter’s spot. That’s gonna be me, I’m gonna be the next greatest American hero." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T signed with WWE in 2001, after they bought WCW. Sgt. Slaughter into the Hall of Fame in 2004. King Booker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 and was then inducted a second time as a member of the Harlem Heat in 2019.

Booker T eventually signed to WCW since they called first

Besides being a singles competitor, the former G.I. Bro was also part of the legendary tag team Harlem Heat, which was composed of his real-life brother, Stevie Ray. While the duo were still active, they racked up ten WCW World Tag Team Titles.

In the same podcast, he shared that he was already teaming up with his brother when WCW called, which led to them joining the promotion.

"And then me and my brother, we start tagging, and WCW actually called first.”

Despite Booker T not being able to sign with WWF prior to his career, it's evident that he still has accomplished a lot both as part of the tag team and as a singles competitor.

