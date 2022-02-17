×
Booker T says WCW star was fired "immediately" after he asked for a pay rise

Booker T discusses how the WCW roster felt after signing big-name stars
Nishant J
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 01:48 PM IST
News

WWE legend Booker T had opened up about the backstage situation when the big-name stars joined WCW in the 90s and how there was a big pay difference between the top and bottom of the card.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the morale of the WCW roster when the likes of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Macho Man, to name a few, joined the company from WWE.

He stated that the nWo made a lot of money after joining WCW, but a few people on the lower card on the roster weren't happy at how they weren't getting a piece of the pie.

As per the WWE legend, one unnamed WCW star even got fired when he asked the company for a pay rise.

"I remember in a meeting one time in Disney one of the guys who had been working around in WCW for a long time, an enhancement guy, he wasn't a guy that was getting over or anything like that. But there was a lot of money going around, Hall and Nash came in, Hogan, Savage came in. They were being paid big money," Booker recalled.

Booker T continued:

"He said at a meeting at one of the Disney tapings, early in the morning, he said, 'Is it possible - we know these big guys get paid a lot of money - is it possible for us enhancement guys to just get paid a little bit more because we are out there working really hard.' And they fired his a*s. Immediately. I'm not jiving. Immediately. I'm not going to say his name or anything like that, he knows, he's still living. He knows who I'm talking about." (From 58:30 to 59:33)

Booker T feels that the pro wrestling business can get topsy-turvy, which is when it's not a lot of fun as a pro wrestler.

Booker T says Hall and Nash joining WCW helped him get a better contract

2 of WCW’s best. No one has ever had a run like @Sting! https://t.co/tTvNz6ZOxs

The five-time WCW Champion stated that the promotion's growth after the arrival of Hall and Nash helped him secure a bigger contract.

"Those guys made it better for me because I wasn't one of the guys that was just on the roster, I was the guy on the roster that could've went to WWF. Like The Radicalz, I could've gone up and left," said Booker T. (From 56:39 to 56:54)

He said that WCW paid him to stay in the company and be happy, and he was elated with that.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Angana Roy
