"The best guy in the business" - Booker T on top WWE star

Booker T has declared that WWE star Roman Reigns is the best in pro wrestling presently. The WWE legend believes that The Tribal Chief elevates anyone who steps into the ring with him.

While speaking to Brandon F. Walker on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that Reigns has been the best in the business over the last three years.

"I've said for the last three years that Roman (Reigns) is the best guy in the business just because he's a guy that goes out and performs at a very, very high level but everyone that work(s) with Roman, they have their best match. They come up another level. They may not ever have a match like that ever again but when they're in there with Roman, Roman goes out and does everything he needs to do from a professional's perspective, from a general's perspective, to make everything about the match and give the fans what they want. So, he's my guy. He's the number 1 guy in the business right now," said Booker T.

Roman Reigns' incredible last year in WWE

Roman Reigns shocked WWE fans last year when he debuted his new gimmick, where he finally turned heel. The Tribal Chief, as he now calls himself, has been impressive on the mic, with his mannerisms and the matches that he has put on.

Reigns has battled the likes of Cesaro, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and his cousin Jey Uso, and has come out of these matches making everyone involved look like a million bucks.

It seems the momentum that Reigns has in WWE is not going to stop anytime soon, and if reports are to be believed, his next target is John Cena, whom he could face at SummerSlam in August.

After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 9, 2021

