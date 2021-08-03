"He's got star in him" - Booker T reveals which AEW star WWE should sign

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes AEW star MJF has star power and could be a good fit in WWE. The WWE legend thinks that MJF is the future of the pro wrestling business.

Booker T was asked by a fan on his Hall of Fame podcast about which wrestler WWE should sign from AEW if they have the opportunity to do so.

Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore recounted how WWE picked up young talent from WCW in the 90s. The WWE legend thinks that if WWE were to pick a young star from AEW, it would be MJF.

"If that's the case (a young AEW star), then there's only one and that would be MJF. That guy's fresh, he's new, he's the future. He's definitely... he's got star in him. You could see green all over this young man. So, for me, MJF will be that guy," said Booker T.

Gilmore lavished praise on MJF's commentary as well and said that the AEW star has a presence.

MJF on joining WWE after his spell with AEW

In an interview earlier this year, MJF did not rule out a potential move to WWE after the expiry of his AEW contract. He stated that he will go "wherever the money’s at."

“Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple. Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it," said MJF.

His current deal with AEW expires in 2024. MJF has previously appeared on WWE television in a backstage segment on NXT.

