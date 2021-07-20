"This guy is a star" - Booker T on recent WWE main roster returnee

Booker T believes that WWE SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor "is a star" and that he's glad to see the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast by Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor. Booker T feels that Balor was better than most on NXT, which is why his return to the main roster is a good move:

"Finn Balor, I'm glad to see him back on the main roster. I think he's better on the main roster, not saying he didn't add a whole lot to NXT. I just think he was so much bigger than the guys that [are] in NXT, it's almost like - I wouldn't say NXT is a small pawn or anything - he's like a shark swimming in a lake. Star power is what we are looking for and Finn Balor, any way you look at, this guy is a star, " said Booker T on Finn Balor.

Booker T, though, stated that Balor has to "work" to get to the top of the SmackDown card and get the chance to face off against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Finn Balor's return to the WWE main roster

After spending over a year-and-a-half on WWE NXT, Finn Balor returned to the main roster last weekend on SmackDown.

Balor moved to the Black and Gold brand in October 2019 and went on to capture the NXT Championship - one of only four Superstars to have held the title twice.

He returned to SmackDown last week, much to the delight of the fans, and confronted Sami Zayn. Balor's last match on WWE television came in May, when he faced NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

