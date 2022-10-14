Booker T says young WWE star could be "next great masked Superstar"

WWE legend Booker T thinks that NXT Superstar Axiom could go on to become the next big masked wrestler in the promotion.

Spanish star Axiom was formerly known as A-Kid in WWE, before being repackaged and introduced as a masked star earlier this year.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his experience commentating on WWE NXT this past week. The Hall of Famer had special praise for the match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer and spoke passionately about the masked wrestlers that he loved in pro wrestling history.

"The masked wrestler Mil Máscaras, when I was a kid, the way he made me feel when he came out, when he performed, he was different, more so than anybody. Then Rey Mysterio came along, you got Rey Fénix's of the world - these guys are extraordinary talents and they put that country on the map as well as they put the Luchador on the map," said the Hall of Famer. [14:22-14:31]

He went on to state that Axiom could be the next big masked star in the pro wrestling industry.

"Then you see a kid like Axiom, this kid is next level. He really is. To see him display his talent and perhaps possibly could be the next great masked Superstar and I'm getting a chance to see him first, that's awesome," said Booker T. [14:32-14:57]

You can check out the video below:

The Hall of Famer also praised Axiom's opponent this past week on NXT, Nathan Frazer, and their match.

Booker T debuted as WWE NXT commentator earlier this week

WWE recently rejigged their commentary team on all three brands, with Booker T being one of the additions to the commentary desk.

The former SmackDown commentator will share the announcing desk with Vic Joseph, with Wade Barrett moving from NXT to the SmackDown team.

Over the last few years, Booker T has primarily featured as a pre-show panelist for Premium Live Events.

What did you think about Booker T's commentary work on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes