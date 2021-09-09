"He's the real deal" - Booker T says new WWE RAW star would've fit in the Attitude Era

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed Mick Foley's recent comments about WWE and how they shouldn't have changed Karrion Kross' gimmick after he was called up to the main roster. The two-time Hall of Famer was effusive in his praise of Kross, who, he believes, is a throwback to a bygone era.

The Hall of Famer also thinks that Kross could've fit in with the great stars that were present during WWE's Attitude Era.

"Everybody wants to have a chance of being part of that experience (WWE) - that WrestleMania thing, every one should want that," said Booker T. "But, at the same time, I can only imagine if I knew I was ready to breakout and, you know - I look at Karrion Kross and I've always said, 'Man, this guy, he's a grown-ass man. He's a throwback.'

"He's a guy that would've easily sat at the table with the giants of the Attitude Era and people would've looked at this guy and said, 'Wow, he's the real deal.' To chip away from that and take anything away from that is definitely not the route I would go."

Booker T also said he wants to help enhance the WWE and aid them in their "war" against AEW.

Karrion Kross' new ring gear in WWE

Former NXT World Champion Karrion Kross officially moved to the main roster last month after losing his title to Samoa Joe. Kross's new ring gear had him wearing a mask and red leather straps across his chest. Andrew Zarian recently reported that WWE's decision to give Kross new ring gear was from a marketing standpoint.

"Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response : 'Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell,'" said Zarian.

Fans haven't been won over by Kross' new ring attire, while Mick Foley complained about it as well.

