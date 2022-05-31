Booker T says top star may have lost his mind after his actions on WWE RAW

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Kevin Owens is off his game right now and may have gone crazy trying to explain to everyone that Ezekiel is Elias.

Owens, following his high-profile match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania, has been in a feud with Ezekiel. The former Universal Champion has time and again argued that Ezekiel is actually Elias, and has gone to great lengths to prove it.

On the RAW Talk show following this week's RAW, Booker T discussed Kevin Owens' mental state and how he may have lost his mind obsessing over Ezekiel. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Owens needs to refocus as he regards him as one of the best:

"I tell you, man, the conspiracy theories as well. I'm telling you right now, he needs to snap out of it because, like I said, Kevin Owens, he is truly one of the best. But, right now, he's off his game and one may think he's perhaps out of his damn rocker." [From 0:45 to 1:05]

Owens went on a rant about Ezekiel on RAW Talk and even berated interviewer Kevin Patrick on the show when he was cut off at the end of the interview. The former Universal Champion vowed to "beat the hell out of" Ezekiel at the Hell in a Cell show this Sunday.

Which are the other matches on WWE's Hell in a Cell show?

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday! These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC https://t.co/l7PhthBSfX

Apart from the grudge match between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, five other matches have been confirmed for WWE Hell in a Cell.

The RAW Women's title will be defended by Bianca Belair against former champions Asuka and Becky Lynch, while Theory will put his US Title on the line against Mustafa Ali.

Judgment Day will face off against the team of Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, while Bobby Lashley will have to face not just Omos, but MVP as well, in a handicap match.

The big match on the card is between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who will face each other for the third time in a Premium Live Event. More matches may be added later this week on SmackDown.

