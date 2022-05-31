×
Create
Notifications

Booker T says top star may have lost his mind after his actions on WWE RAW

Booker T was unimpressed by a top star&#039;s actions on RAW
Booker T was unimpressed by a top star's actions on RAW
Nishant Jayaram
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 31, 2022 10:21 AM IST
News

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Kevin Owens is off his game right now and may have gone crazy trying to explain to everyone that Ezekiel is Elias.

Owens, following his high-profile match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania, has been in a feud with Ezekiel. The former Universal Champion has time and again argued that Ezekiel is actually Elias, and has gone to great lengths to prove it.

On the RAW Talk show following this week's RAW, Booker T discussed Kevin Owens' mental state and how he may have lost his mind obsessing over Ezekiel. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Owens needs to refocus as he regards him as one of the best:

"I tell you, man, the conspiracy theories as well. I'm telling you right now, he needs to snap out of it because, like I said, Kevin Owens, he is truly one of the best. But, right now, he's off his game and one may think he's perhaps out of his damn rocker." [From 0:45 to 1:05]
"@FightOwensFight is off his game."@BookerT5X stops by #RAWTalk to talk all things #HIAC. https://t.co/2q7pyVh4tU

Owens went on a rant about Ezekiel on RAW Talk and even berated interviewer Kevin Patrick on the show when he was cut off at the end of the interview. The former Universal Champion vowed to "beat the hell out of" Ezekiel at the Hell in a Cell show this Sunday.

Which are the other matches on WWE's Hell in a Cell show?

These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC https://t.co/l7PhthBSfX

Apart from the grudge match between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, five other matches have been confirmed for WWE Hell in a Cell.

The RAW Women's title will be defended by Bianca Belair against former champions Asuka and Becky Lynch, while Theory will put his US Title on the line against Mustafa Ali.

Also Read Article Continues below

Judgment Day will face off against the team of Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, while Bobby Lashley will have to face not just Omos, but MVP as well, in a handicap match.

The big match on the card is between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who will face each other for the third time in a Premium Live Event. More matches may be added later this week on SmackDown.

If you use any of the above quotes, credit RAW Talk and H/T Sportskeeda

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Anirudh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी