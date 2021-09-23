"He'd get lost in the shuffle" - Booker T on why top WWE NXT star shouldn't move to the main roster

WWE legend Booker T thinks Tommaso Ciampa should not move to the main roster and should be a key part of the NXT brand.

Ciampa has been one of the focal points of NXT since 2015. He's been involved in a number of high-profile feuds during his NXT run, and his work has been met with critical acclaim. On previous occasions, Ciampa has expressed a reluctance to move up to the main roster due to the heavier workload involved.

Booker T, while talking about the new iteration of NXT on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and why he's perfect for the brand. The two-time Hall of Famer believes Ciampa could be a mentor of sorts on NXT, helping the younger stars take their game to the next level.

"Tommaso Ciampa, I think if he came to the main roster, he'd get lost in the shuffle. In NXT, he's going to be playing at a high level, he's going to play a big role there, he's great for those younger guys coming up that he can actually help, hopefully, mentor and guide to what is going to take for you guys to go to the next level. If that's talking bad about somebody, I wished somebody talked about me like that sometimes. A guy like Tommaso Ciampa, he's perfect for NXT - and people can take that and look at it however they want. There, again, if someone was calling me 'perfect', I'd take it any day of the week," said Booker T.

Tommaso Ciampa on moving to the WWE main roster

The NXT Champion had previously stated that he didn't want to move to RAW or SmackDown. He clarified those comments recently stating that the hectic schedule is the reason why he wants to be in NXT.

"I physically would need a lighter load and NXT provides a lighter load. That's where I was at. If somebody told me today, 'You have to travel 300 days for work,' then, okay, the job is not for me," Ciampa said.

The WWE Superstar has been a part of the NXT roster since 2015 and is the current NXT Champion, winning the title for the second time earlier this month.

