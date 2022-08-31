Booker T says WWE tag team stars are like Shawn Michaels and Diesel

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that the tag team duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah have huge potential, comparing them to the team of Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

Diesel (aka Kevin Nash) made his WWE debut in 1993 as the bodyguard of Shawn Michaels. The two stars had two runs as a team in the 90s, before Diesel left the company in 1996 to join WCW.

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame show, Booker T compared Rodriquez and Aliyah's team with Michaels and Diesel, stating that Aliyah could assume the role of the Heartbreak Kid in the tag team.

"Having a partner like Raquel [Rodriguez] that's just icing on the cake because, like I say, Shawn Michaels, in the beginning, having that buffer, Diesel, that was huge. That gave Shawn the chance - I can see Aliyah being Shawn Michaels, really working that character really, really well. If this thing is done right, you guys are going to remember this group for a long, long time. Just like Shawn Michaels and Diesel, you are going to remember this group for a long time. Trust me," said the legend. [53:28 to 53:57]

Aliyah and Rodriguez were crowned the Women's Tag Team champions on RAW after they defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

What's next for the WWE women's division?

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai lost their chance to win the tag team title on RAW. But they have another big match scheduled for this weekend at Clash at the Castle.

At Saturday's Premium Live Event, Sky, Kai and Bayley will team up to face the trio of Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match.

The match will be Bayley's second televised match since her return from injury, having faced Aliyah on WWE RAW last week.

