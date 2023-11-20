Booker T sends heartfelt thanks to WWE personality

Booker T sent his heartfelt thanks to a WWE personality for helping him in his new role.

Vic Joseph first signed with WWE to be a commentator on Main Event. Over the years, he has gone on to do the play-by-play commentary for 205 Live, NXT UK, and even Monday Night RAW. Currently, he is on NXT as a commentator.

Clearly, Joseph is a veteran in this role. Hence, when Booker T was brought on as a commentator for NXT, Vic Joseph took it upon himself to help the Hall of Famer. Booker spoke about his role on the Kurt Angle Show and he credited Vic Joseph for being a huge help to him.

"When you do it for two hours straight, or three hours straight, it can get pretty serious, because you can't stop on yourself, you've got to have everything in order. For me, it's been a process. I'm finally really beginning to be comfortable now in NXT, but I got Vic Joseph, who I'm working with, and he's a huge help, man. I really think I wouldn't be as far as I am, without Vic Joseph being that quarterback out there. He's setting me up perfectly," Booker T said. [H/T Fightful]

Booker T takes opens up about the process to be a commentator

Being a commentator is no easy task as there is a lot of work and preparing involved in order to look competent on the headset. During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his process as an NXT commentator by saying he does a lot of writing now more than ever before.

"I do a lot of studying now. I write more than I have ever written in my life. I've got this thing called a reMarkable, it's a little tablet, and all I'm doing is writing," he said. "I'll write, for instance, whatever I want to say just to make sure I presented properly when I say it, make sure I accent everything I'm talking about, the exclaimation points and everything what I'm doing this, because even when you're doing commentary, it's a show. I like making people laugh."

He added:

"I might throw a 'Shucky Ducky quack quack' in there just to get people going, but for me, it's been a process, but I love it. I love right now. Seriously, I really love where I'm at." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how long Booker T will remain as a commentator on NXT before moving to RAW or SmackDown.

What do you make of Booker T as a commentator? Sound off in the comments section below.

