Hall of Famer addresses the claims if WWE is being desperate by bringing back Brock Lesnar

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed the company's decision to bring Brock Lesnar back on last Friday's SmackDown.

The Beast was absent from WWE programming since losing his WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. However, possibly due to the recent injuries of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, the promotion decided to book Lesnar against The Tribal Chief at Summerslam.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker gave his thoughts on whether WWE is being desperate by relying on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for another high-profile match.

"I wouldn’t call it desperate,” Booker answered. “I would call it pulling the ace out. That’s what you do." (H/T EWrestling News)

Roman and Brock have faced off against one another on many occasions in recent years. While both stars possess incredible athleticism, the rivalry may have started to become stale in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Booker T feels Brock Lesnar's return should motivate the rest of the roster

While many fans wanted a new opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Booker T sees things differently.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated that Lesnar being booked to face Reigns again should motivate the rest of the roster as an impetus for wanting The Beast's spot on the card.

"Sometimes you gotta put yourself in a position for someone to see you and want to put the rocket on you." (H/T EWrestling News)

Roman Reigns and Lesnar will face off at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Fans will have to wait and see if The Beast can exact his revenge on the Bloodline Leader at the premium live event.

