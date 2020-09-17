Daniel Cormier has been a hot topic for weeks now. Since his final fight in UFC, Daniel Cormier has constantly been in reports that include WWE. Of late, the UFC Legend has shown interest in signing with WWE as an announcer, but has also hinted at a possible feud with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. WWE Hall Of farmer, Booker T hasn't taken kindly to Cormier's comments and has voiced his opinion on the same.

Booker T on Daniel Cormier wanting to feud with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Daniel Cormier possibly signing with the WWE. Booker T also commented on the UFC veteran playing out his own version of a feud with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“These guys are wanting to come in and already they want to book their own matches. They want to book their own angles. That’s the difference between wrestling and MMA. Come on, how are you going to book your own angle with Brock Lesnar? (he laughs). I’m not hating on D.C. or anything. But this is exactly the kind of guy I’m talking about, looking and running to go find a check (he laughs). Looking to try to relive his glory days. Look at what happened to Cain Velasquez. In and out. Here today, gone tomorrow like a flash in the pan. Let’s bring him (Cormier) and let’s see if he can work. Let’s do that first. He’s already on social media booking his own angle with Roman Reigns opposed to just staying in his lane and if something like that happens, it happens. That’s what I’m talking about. You have to know how to make it in the locker room before you ever have a chance of making it in the ring. All the accolades that he brings in from the fighting game, they are definitely worthy of him being in the commentary booth and being able to talk over what we do. If you’re going to come in, perhaps learn the protocol first and foremost."

Do you want to see Daniel Cormier feud with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in WWE? Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know in the comments below!