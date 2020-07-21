After Naomi lost her Singles Match to Lacey Evans on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe erupted and got #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on Twitter. Booker T got a chance to talk about the movement on his Hall Of Fame Podcast.

On his recent episode of the Hall Of fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about WWE Extreme Rules and shared his thoughts about Naomi and the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement.

“They can go to he* with all these hashtags as far as I’m concerned. Nobody deserves a chance, alright. First and foremost, you have to earn your chance and your spot on the roster. This is not some movement to just pull somebody up just because. I hate to sit here and say this and talk this way because I like Naomi. But, as far as the business goes, you get it on your merit alone. That’s it. It’s no buddy system. I know somebody is going to hear me and say, well such and such and that’ why they are doing it. Yes, that may be true. But life is not fair. Sometimes you have to make your own breaks. Sometimes you have to go out there and rise to the occasion when no one else thought you could. It may not happen overnight."(h/t wrestlingnews)

Booker T had a different perspective about Naomi getting a chance due to the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement. Booker T also appreciated Naomi's athleticism.

"I don’t think that serves her any purpose. People advocating for her in that way, the way that needs to be put out there from an advocating perspective is her advocating for herself when she goes out to the ring and performs at a high level and the world sees it. When you do that Naomi, you can’t be denied. No one will ever say someone gave you anything. If it happens right now, tomorrow, someone bless Naomi with the world championship, trust me, would not feel like she did it on her own. It would have to be a movement for something like that to happen. I never would want the world title if it was given to me that way. Naomi, I’ve said it a thousand times, is probably more athletic than any female in that locker room and 99% of the females in this business. But, psychology and working are two different things. I hope and I wish that I had my hands on her for one month. Naomi would look at this business in a totally different way." (h/t wrestlingnews)

Do you agree with Booker T's reasoning of #NaomiDeservesBetter?