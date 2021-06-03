"I'm not surprised" - Booker T on recent WWE release

WWE legend Booker T stated that he was not surprised by the release of Buddy Murphy as the Aussie star had to do a lot more as a performer. The Hall of Famer, though, believes that Murphy is a good worker in the ring.

Buddy Murphy, along with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett, was released on Wednesday. Murphy had been with WWE since 2013, first a part of NXT, then the Cruiserweight division, and finally the main roster.

Booker T discussed Buddy Murphy's release from WWE and stated he didn't see the former Cruiserweight Champion as 'an extraordinary talent'.

"Buddy Murphy wasn't a surprise to me at all. Not saying I saw it coming or anything, it wasn't on the radar or anything like that. But I'm not surprised because Buddy Murphy is a guy that can work, but, there again, it was nothing that Buddy Murphy did for me as a performer that made me say, 'Man, this guy is leaps and bounds ahead of the game, this guy is an extraordinary talent.' Me, personally - I'm not knocking him or anything like that, guys have to figure out how to actually go out there and do that," said Booker T.

Booker T gave his opinion on the others that were released by WWE, including Aleister Black. He said that the former NXT Champion has a lot of talent but has to figure out how he can make fans believe in him and his character.

Buddy Murphy's 2021 in WWE

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

After the end of his storyline with the Mysterios, Murphy had a few matches on SmackDown before being absent for a while.

He returned in March this year, where he sought to join forces with Seth Rollins once again. Murphy then went on to have a few matches with Cesaro, which were his last singles matches in WWE.

His final appearance in WWE came at this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, which took place on SmackDown, days before WrestleMania 37.

