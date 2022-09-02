WWE Legend describes how he would take down Shawn Michaels at the Show of Shows (Exclusive)

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about how a dream match between him and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania would play out.

Booker came to prominence in WCW teaming with his brother Stevie Ray and was named Harlem Heat. The 57-year-old had a stellar run in the business, becoming a six-time World Champion, Grand Slam Champion in WWE, King of the Ring winner, and a two-time Hall of Famer.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter spoke with Booker T in an exclusive interview. Booker mentioned that he missed out on a matchup with Shawn. He claimed that he would've gotten the better of the Heartbreak Kid and created a WrestleMania moment for the ages.

Here's what Booker T had to say:

"Oh man! Booker T goes up top. Harlem Hangover. 1-2-3. WrestleMania moment right in the middle of the ring. That's the way it would've went down." (From 4:30 - 4:37)

You can check out the full interview here:

Shawn Michaels is known as Mr. WrestleMania

In a career spanning almost three decades, Shawn Michaels has emerged as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

The Hall of Famer put on some instant classics at the Showcase of Immortals. Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Chris Jericho, John Cena, Ric Flair and The Undertaker are some of the names that he worked with at the Show of Shows.

While Shawn's in-ring work was unparalleled, he also managed to get polarizing reactions from the fans.

Shawn also ended his career at WrestleMania by going up against The Undertaker. This match proved to be a fitting end to a Hall of Fame worthy career.

Booker T is in great shape and a match between the legendary Harlem Heat against Shawn would be good to watch.

Do you think Booker T and Shawn Michaels would put on a WrestleMania caliber matchup? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 real-life WWE couples who were hated backstage

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali