"It didn't seem real" - Booker T surprised by WWE's recent decision

Booker T spoke about WWE breaking up The Hurt Business and stated that it seemed like it ended far too soon.
On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The Hurt Business breaking up on RAW and said that he was surprised by WWE's decision. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that it "didn't seem real" and that he was sad to see the faction end.
"For me, I'd say another six months to a year of running this deal as far as Bobby Lashley being "the guy". I don't know, this kind of came out of left field as far as The Hurt Business breaking up."
"It didn't seem real. I'm serious. When I was watching it and I was watching Cedric Alexander do the interview and then Shelton walks in and said, 'How long are you going to keep it without us?' I felt a little bit of something, 'Wow, man. It's over with.' And it seemed like it was over before it got started."
Booker T said The Hurt Business was a faction that was not "overdone", which is why they captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.
Booker T on MVP's role in WWE faction The Hurt Business
Booker T also discussed MVP's role in The Hurt Business and said that the WWE veteran did a great job in his role in the faction.
"MVP did a hell of a job pulling that faction together, creating something, and putting himself in the driver's seat, because MVP was out of the game for a minute, but (when) he came back, he came back like the 6 million dollar man."
The Hurt Business was founded by MVP last year when he joined forces with Bobby Lashley before adding Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to the faction.
