"It didn't seem real" - Booker T surprised by WWE's recent decision

Booker T spoke about WWE breaking up The Hurt Business and stated that it seemed like it ended far too soon.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The Hurt Business breaking up on RAW and said that he was surprised by WWE's decision. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that it "didn't seem real" and that he was sad to see the faction end.

"For me, I'd say another six months to a year of running this deal as far as Bobby Lashley being "the guy". I don't know, this kind of came out of left field as far as The Hurt Business breaking up."

"It didn't seem real. I'm serious. When I was watching it and I was watching Cedric Alexander do the interview and then Shelton walks in and said, 'How long are you going to keep it without us?' I felt a little bit of something, 'Wow, man. It's over with.' And it seemed like it was over before it got started."

Booker T said The Hurt Business was a faction that was not "overdone", which is why they captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.

Booker T on MVP's role in WWE faction The Hurt Business

Booker T also discussed MVP's role in The Hurt Business and said that the WWE veteran did a great job in his role in the faction.

"MVP did a hell of a job pulling that faction together, creating something, and putting himself in the driver's seat, because MVP was out of the game for a minute, but (when) he came back, he came back like the 6 million dollar man."

The Hurt Business was founded by MVP last year when he joined forces with Bobby Lashley before adding Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to the faction.

Dead weight’s gone. @CedricAlexander keep talking that sh*t you can get it too.



Opportunities like this don’t come around often. The #WWERaw roster better handle their business. pic.twitter.com/kg5ZQVOEY3 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 30, 2021

